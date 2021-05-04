Wellesley Police log: Catalytic converter reported stolen; porch pirate on video; too much tint on cars gets cops’ attention

Wellesley MA police log for the week of April 26-May 2:

On April 26, 2021 at 11:33 a.m. officers were on patrol on Worcester Street when the police cruiser’s license plate reader indicated that the registration on a black Audi SUV was revoked. The vehicle was stopped and the Wellesley Emergency Communications Center confirmed that revoked status of the registration. The male operator will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor without Insurance and Operating a Motor Vehicle after Revocation of Registration.

On April 27, 2021 at 6:15 p.m. Officer D. Popovski spoke with a male reporting party who stated he received a text message from an individual who he believed was a friend that stated they needed help and asked for him to purchase three one-hundred dollar Google Play gift cards and provide the codes via text message. After doing so he became suspicious that it might have been a scam and contacted the friend who indicated they had not sent the message. At this point the gift cards had already been redeemed. There are no suspects.

On April 28, 2021 at 5:18 p.m. an officer spoke to a female party who works for a pharmaceutical company that has been getting harassing messages from a female party who resides out of state that is interested in a new medical product that will not be available until July. The female party is unhappy the medical product is not currently available and has created negative messaging online about the company. She did not wish for the officer to contact the female party at this time out of concern that it may escalate the situation. She was advised if she receives direct harassing messages from the female party to contact the police department.

On April 28, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Officer Dixon was on patrol on Worcester Street when he observed a blue Toyota SUV with a license plate that was unreadable due to a dark tinted license plate cover. He stopped the vehicle and found that the vehicle had a temporary Texas registration. He spoke with the operator and passenger of the vehicle. The passenger was the owner of the vehicle and stated he had purchased it in Boston and obtained the temporary Texas registration from someone and believed it was a legitimate registration. Officer Dixon queried the vehicle identification number in Texas and Massachusetts. The Texas query came back with no results showing that it was not purchased or registered in Texas. The Massachusetts query showed it was owned by the passenger, but not registered or insured. The owner of the vehicle will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Attaching a Number Plate, Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

On April 29, 2021 at 9:34 a.m. Officer Mankavech was dispatched to a residence for a report of a catalytic converter that had been stolen from the reporting party’s Toyota Prius. He observed that the catalytic convertor had been cut out with some type of saw. Officer Mankavech observed some security cameras at residences in the area and will be contacting the homeowners to determine if anything was noted on the security cameras. The incident is under investigation.

On April 30, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a resident regarding a package that had been stolen from their front steps. The reporting party stated that her Ring doorbell captured an unknown female party taking the package after it was delivered. The female party then got into a vehicle and left that area. The reporting party contacted the company she ordered the clothing from and they will send replacement. The reporting party shared that she had posted the video on an application where local neighbors can share the security system videos and a resident of Dover stated the same vehicle had driven up to her driveway and stopped at her front door. The incident is under investigation.

On April 30, 2021 at 4:39 p.m. Officer DiCenso spoke with a reporting party about a fraudulent credit card being opened using their personal information. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On May 1, 2021 at 10:20 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Cleveland Road for a report of a confused elderly male party. They located the male party in the backyard of a residence that was not his. They were eventually able to determine his name and from there determine where he resided. After speaking with family members it was determined his mental status was altered from his normal status and he was transported to the hospital for evaluation. The department social worker and Springwell Elder Services were notified.

On May 2, 2021 at 12:08 p.m. Officer Collins was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Worcester Street and Arnold Road. A check of the license and registration status of the operators of the vehicles showed that one of the operators had a suspended driver’s license. The male party will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License.

On May 2, 2021 at 4:57 p.m. Officer DeBernardi was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a vehicle with excessive window tint. He queried the vehicle’s registration which showed that the registration was expired. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the male operator and requested his license. The male party provided his name and date of birth. A query of this information showed that he did not have a license. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle.