Wellesley Police log: Metal pipe used in fight; young cyclist hit in crosswalk; Mysterious pink liquid thrown at house; ‘Mowing ahead’ sign disappears

Wellesley MA police log for the week of

Arrests

On May 19, 2021 at 4:10 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of the Sprague School playing fields for a report of a verbal argument. Officers located a male and female party near the maintenance building for the fields and observed that the male party was injured and bleeding from his head. While speaking with the male party the Emergency Communications Center received a call from another individual involved in the incident, and responded to his residence. The injured male party was reluctant to tell officers what had occurred and was transported to the hospital for evaluation of his head injury. The female party stated that the male party and the male party who called had gotten into a verbal argument that escalated to a fight earlier in the evening and that the other man left. She had dropped some items out of her purse and called the female party the man who left had been with and asked if they could come back and help her look for the items. She stated while she and the other female party were looking for the items in the field the men began arguing again and the man who had left struck the male party in in the head with a metal bar. When officers spoke with the man who had left he stated that the male party was intoxicated and they got into a physical altercation and he struck him in the head with the pipe because he was in fear for his safety. The man who left was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and held on $2,500 bail.

On May 19, 2021 at 2:12 p.m. officers were assigned to serve a warrant for a Hearing on a Petition for Involuntary Commitment for Alcohol or Substance Use Disorder issued by the Dedham District Court. The warrant was served and the female party was taken into custody and transported directly to Dedham District Court for the hearing.

On May 22, 2021 at 4:33 p.m. Officer Scopa was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the area of Westgate Road and Bristol Road. He observed a black Audi SUV with severe damage on the driver side of the vehicle. The driver side quarter panel was almost completely removed from the vehicle. He also observed a red Ford pickup truck with a trailer that had damage to the driver side front end. A witness advised Officer Scopa that the pickup truck turned from Bristol Road at too wide of an angle and struck the driver side of the Audi SUV. Officer Scopa spoke with the operator of the pickup truck, and noticed he was having difficulty standing, his eyes were glassy and bloodshot had difficulty locating his license in his wallet. Officer Scopa detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the pickup truck driver. He agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination to determine if he was able to safely operate a motor vehicle. He was unable to successfully take these tests. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

Incidents

On May 17, 2021 at 11:43 a.m. Officer J. Popovski spoke with a male and female party who stated that they inadvertently left an iPad under the female party’s wheel chair in a common area of their apartment building on May 14th and it was stolen. There were no suspects.

On May 17, 2021 at 7:15 p.m. officers along with the Department’s Mental Health Clinician served an Involuntary Hospitalization Order that was issued by a resident’s physician. The female party was located at her residence and transported to Newton Wellesley Hospital.

On May 18, 2021 at 1:22 p.m. Officer J. Popovski spoke with a female party regarding her son being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle to school at 7:55 a.m. The reporting party stated the youth was in the crosswalk on Clifford Street when he was struck by a mid-size white SUV which caused him to go over the handle bars and fall to the ground. The male party exited the vehicle, asked the youth if he was okay and then left the area. The youth had scrapes to the palms of this hands and the bicycle was damaged as well. The are no suspects at this time.

On May 19, 2021 at 2:05 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Washington and River Street for a report of a female party acting in an erratic manner. The female party had entered the reporting party’s vehicle and began throwing the reporting party’s personal belongings out of the car. She then exited the vehicle and had removed some articles of clothing and was walking around. She admitted she smoked marijuana laced with PCP. Officers were unable to get in contact with a family member who could ensure she was safe for the evening. She was placed in protective custody and transported to Newton Wellesley Hospital by Cataldo Paramedics.

On May 19, 2021 at 2:25 p.m. officers were dispatched to Roche Bros Supermarket for a report of a youth stealing items. The male party had stolen a bag of chips and non-alcoholic beverage drinks. He admitted he had taken items from the store in the past. The store manager did not wish to press criminal charges but issued a letter of no trespass. The male party was transported to the police station where a parent picked him up and was provided with the letter of no trespass.

On May 20, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Officer Pino spoke with an employee from Wellesley Department of Public Works who stated he had placed a “Mowing Ahead” sign at the intersection of Linden Street at Weston Road at 9:00 a.m. and when he went back to get the sign it was no longer there. There are no suspects.

On May 20, 2021 at 4:29 p.m. Officer Harris spoke with a resident who stated on four occasions going back to the winter and again today an unknown person had thrown a pink colored liquid on her house. She has been able to remove the liquid without any damage to the residence. The resident suspected it might be a neighbor. Officer Harris spoke to the neighbor who denied throwing anything at the reporting party’s house and was surprised by the accusation. Officer Harris suggested that the reporting party install a security camera that might capture video if it were to occur again in the future.

On May 21, 2021 at 7:26 a.m. officers were dispatched to Longfellow Pond parking lot for a report of an intoxicated male party sleeping in a vehicle. Upon arrival they observed a male party asleep in the passenger seat of the vehicle with an open beer can in his hand. There were several other empty beer cans in the vehicle. After waking up the male party he stated he had come to the Pond with a friend and wasn’t sure where that person was now. Officers contacted a family member who came and picked up the male party. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Minor Possessing or Transporting Alcohol and Having an Open Container of Alcohol in a Vehicle.

On May 23, 2021 at 1:39 p.m. officers were dispatched to Morses Pond for a report of a group of youths who had taken a Department of Public Works sign and placed it on top of the bath house. Officers were able to locate and identify the youths involved. The Department of Public Works was contacted and they responded to remove the sign from the bathhouse roof. Officers contacted the parents of the youths involved. The youths were apologetic for their actions and left the pond area.

On May 23, 2021 at 4:21 Officer Gaffney spoke with a female party who stated earlier in the day her son had been on the Sudbury Path and his bicycle was stolen. It was described as a black and blue Trek Roscoe 6. There are no suspects.