Wellesley RDF document destruction day is Sunday, May 16

Safely shred sensitive documents during the RDF’s document destruction event on Sun., May 16, 10am-3pm.

Due to COVID, the rules are pretty strict. If the below procedures can’t be met, hold onto your documents until the next time, when hopefully things will have loosened up a bit

The vehicle must have a valid RDF sticker, or be driven by a Wellesley resident.

All occupants of the vehicle must be wearing a face covering.

All occupants of the vehicle must remain in the vehicle at all times.

Documents must be clearly marked or distinguished (in a brown paper bag or disposable cardboard box) in the TRUNK of the vehicle. No documents will be taken from the passenger seat, middle seats, or rear seats of a vehicle. Documents may also be placed in the bed of a pickup, in a trailer, or in the rear most section of a van.

of the vehicle. No documents will be taken from the passenger seat, middle seats, or rear seats of a vehicle. Documents may also be placed in the bed of a pickup, in a trailer, or in the rear most section of a van. Residents can bring in any documents they would like to have destroyed. No binders, plastic folders or metal can go through the shredding machine.

The documents will be moved by RDF staff and/or staff of the shredding company.

Documents are securely destroyed on-site in a mobile shredding truck. Please note: residents cannot bring home the material after it is shredded.

MORE:

The Wellesley Recycling and Disposal Facility‘s Reusables Area has reopened.

Similar to last year, the RDF has instituted a rotating schedule of drop-off only days and shopping only days.

Sun., Mon., Tue., Wed.—Reusables Area is closed

Thursdays: 7am-3pm, drop-off only

Fridays: 7am-3pm, shopping only

Saturdays, 7am-3pm dropping & shopping

10-minute shopping limit

Wellesley RDF hours:

Mon-Wed: 7am-noon

Thur-Sat: 7am-3:45pm

Sun: 10am-3pm