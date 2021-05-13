Wellesley RDF document destruction day is Sunday, May 16

Safely shred sensitive documents during the RDF’s document destruction event on Sun., May 16, 10am-3pm.
Due to COVID, the rules are pretty strict. If the below procedures can’t be met, hold onto your documents until the next time, when hopefully things will have loosened up a bit
- The vehicle must have a valid RDF sticker, or be driven by a Wellesley resident.
- All occupants of the vehicle must be wearing a face covering.
- All occupants of the vehicle must remain in the vehicle at all times.
- Documents must be clearly marked or distinguished (in a brown paper bag or disposable cardboard box) in the TRUNK of the vehicle. No documents will be taken from the passenger seat, middle seats, or rear seats of a vehicle. Documents may also be placed in the bed of a pickup, in a trailer, or in the rear most section of a van.
- Residents can bring in any documents they would like to have destroyed. No binders, plastic folders or metal can go through the shredding machine.
- The documents will be moved by RDF staff and/or staff of the shredding company.
- Documents are securely destroyed on-site in a mobile shredding truck. Please note: residents cannot bring home the material after it is shredded.
The Wellesley Recycling and Disposal Facility‘s Reusables Area has reopened.
Similar to last year, the RDF has instituted a rotating schedule of drop-off only days and shopping only days.
Sun., Mon., Tue., Wed.—Reusables Area is closed
Thursdays: 7am-3pm, drop-off only
Fridays: 7am-3pm, shopping only
Saturdays, 7am-3pm dropping & shopping
10-minute shopping limit
Wellesley RDF hours:
Mon-Wed: 7am-noon
Thur-Sat: 7am-3:45pm
Sun: 10am-3pm
