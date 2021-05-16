Wellesley Square Sidewalk Saturday is May 22nd

SPONSORED POST: As the spring weather gets gorgeous and rules for gathering relax, the Wellesley Square Merchants’ Association is getting ready for its monthly Sidewalk Saturday event on May 22. Central Street will be closed to traffic 10am – 5pm from Abbott Street to CVS, creating space for a pedestrian-friendly, family-fun time. Live music (provided by WellesleyRocks) will play in Central St. by CVS, including the Wellesley High School Rock Band. In fact, the Live Music Series is part of the scene in the Square every Saturday, noon-2pm, thanks to the Wellesley Rotary Club’s sponsorship.

Dozens of stores throughout Wellesley Square will participate as they put into action their plans to get customers back to the Square. The fact is, the past year-plus hasn’t been easy. The shops, stores, and services of the area haven’t yet come back to the level of pre-pandemic business. The merchants need shoppers to get out there and visit real, live, bricks-and-mortar stores.

As Wellesley Square Merchants’ Association president Demian Wendrow said, “We have to get people out of the habit of online shopping and back into shopping in their own community. Every sale is so important to us, now more than ever.”

Select Board member Beth Sullivan Woods said, “Our retail districts need the community’s support to rebound and thrive. Their ingenuity, patience and resilience through the pandemic has been remarkable. To welcome everyone back to shopping in person as we emerge from the pandemic, our merchant community has partnered with the Town and its residents to create a revitalized, safe and fun shopping experience. ”

MORE INFO: Go to ShopWellesleySquare.

Future dates for Wellesley Square Sidewalk Saturdays are: June 19, July 17, August 21, September 18.

Helpful tips for parking in Wellesley Square:

Wellesley Square welcomes visitors with a number of convenient parking options.

You can purchase parking with Passport, a pay-by-phone mobile parking payment app you can use with your smartphone.

If you want to pay with coins, you certainly can. “Come into any store and we will gladly supply change for the meters,” Wendrow said.

More parking information:

Metered on-street parking is available at the rate of 5¢ for 5 minutes, 10¢ for 10 minutes, 25¢ for 30 minutes, and 50¢ for a full hour.

Off-street parking is also available in Wellesley’s Commuter and Business lots. See the map. These lots offer a variety of 2-hour, 4-hour, 10-hour, and all-day spaces to meet your specific needs. Stored value cards and/or annual passes for all day lots may be purchased from the Offices of the Town Treasurer and/or Parking Clerk. Pricing and other info on these passes is available HERE.

The Church Square shopping section has FREE PARKING seven days a week.