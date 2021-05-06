What’s behind that red door in Wellesley Square?

The Wellesley Free Library‘s main branch will remain closed for renovations throughout the summer, but its Temporary Main Library location at 50 Central Street in the former Talbots space has opened. Patrons can visit the Wellesley Square location to drop off returns, pick up holds, and express browse for 15-minutes.

We popped in to check out the lively scene. Here are some pics:

It’s worth noting that Talbots is still very much alive and well and selling modern classic clothing in Wellesley at its Linden Square location.

Good to know—book drop location; Temp, Hills, and Fells hours; parking

There will not be a book drop at the temporary location, but a 24/7 manual book drop outside the Main Library parking garage entrance is now accessible.

There will be no access to the Main Library parking lot or the automated book drop.

Parking

Parking for Temporary Main is available in the Waban Street lot off of Church Street behind the building. Metered street parking is also available on Church Street and Central Street.

Temporary Main Library hours, 50 Central St.:

Mon: 9am—8pm

Tues: 9am—8pm

Wed: 9am—8pm

Thurs: 9am—8pm

Fri: 9am—6pm

Sat: 9am—5pm

*Returns accepted during open hours.

*Limit of 10 patrons in building at one time

*Masks and social distancing required

Hours for Hills Branch, 201 Washington Street

Hills Branch: 210 Washington Street

Tues: 10am—8pm

Wed: 10am—5pm

Thurs: 10am—8pm

Fri: 10am—5pm

*24/7 book drop available.

*Limit of 10 patrons in building at one time

*Masks and social distancing required

Hours for Fells Branch, 308 Weston Road

Tues: 10am—5pm

Wed: 10am—5pm

Thurs: 10am—5pm

Fri: 10am—5pm

*24/7 book drop available.

* Limit of 6 patrons in building at one time

* Masks and social distancing required