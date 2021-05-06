The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

What’s behind that red door in Wellesley Square?

by Leave a Comment

The Wellesley Free Library‘s main branch will remain closed for renovations throughout the summer, but its Temporary Main Library location at 50 Central Street in the former Talbots space has opened. Patrons can visit the Wellesley Square location to drop off returns, pick up holds, and express browse for 15-minutes.

We popped in to check out the lively scene. Here are some pics:

Wellesley Library, temporary location
What’s behind that red door at 50 Central Street in Wellesley Square?
Wellesley Library, temporary location
The former petites section of Talbots now is home to library book holds.
Wellesley Library, temporary location
Children’s books have replaced the spot where Talbots once stocked shoes of every hue and sensible heel size.
Wellesley Library, temporary location
Loving the funky lights, left here by a previous pop-up tenant.
Wellesley Library, temporary location
The curtains in the back hearken to the days of trying on dress after dress to find that perfect combination of great fit and fun.

It’s worth noting that Talbots is still very much alive and well and selling modern classic clothing in Wellesley at its Linden Square location.

Good to know—book drop location; Temp, Hills, and Fells hours; parking

There will not be a book drop at the temporary location, but a 24/7 manual book drop outside the Main Library parking garage entrance is now accessible.

There will be no access to the Main Library parking lot or the automated book drop.

Parking

Parking for Temporary Main is available in the Waban Street lot off of Church Street behind the building. Metered street parking is also available on Church Street and Central Street.

Temporary Main Library hours, 50 Central St.:

Mon: 9am—8pm
Tues: 9am—8pm
Wed: 9am—8pm
Thurs: 9am—8pm
Fri: 9am—6pm
Sat: 9am—5pm
*Returns accepted during open hours.
*Limit of 10 patrons in building at one time
*Masks and social distancing required

Hours for Hills Branch, 201 Washington Street

Hills Branch: 210 Washington Street
Tues: 10am—8pm
Wed: 10am—5pm
Thurs: 10am—8pm
Fri: 10am—5pm
*24/7 book drop available.
*Limit of 10 patrons in building at one time
*Masks and social distancing required

Hours for Fells Branch, 308 Weston Road

Tues: 10am—5pm
Wed: 10am—5pm
Thurs: 10am—5pm
Fri: 10am—5pm
*24/7 book drop available.
* Limit of 6 patrons in building at one time
* Masks and social distancing required

print
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square, Wellesley
Wellesley Municipal Light Plant
Write Ahead, Wellesley