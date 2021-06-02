Big week for Wellesley High seniors: Prom Wednesday, Graduation Friday, car parade Saturday

As COVID-19 restrictions have loosened up, Wellesley’s graduating seniors have been able to look forward to a robust slate of end-of-year activities, including an indoor/outdoor prom. Here are the highlights:

Senior Prom

The senior class is holding a semi-formal dance with entertainment, food, music and dancing in the Wellesley High School cafeteria and outdoors in the Courtyard. (Neighbors may hear some music as the Class of 2021 is only able to support dancing outside due to continued State COVID-19 restrictions). The community is invited to Wellesley High School between 6:30pm – 7pm to welcome seniors as they arrive. The event will end at 10pm

DATE: Wednesday, June 2

LOCATIONS: WHS Cafeteria & Courtyard

TIME: 6:30pm-10pm

Graduation

Members of the Class of 2021 will receive their diplomas on Friday, June 4, 5pm, at the Hunnewell Track & Field Complex. The in-person ceremony will take place outside, weather permitting, with assigned seating for families and general seating in the grandstand. Rain date is Saturday, June 5, 9am

Car parade

Line the streets to cheer on the Class of 2021 and their families as they parade through town. The parade route starts at Babson College, continues along Washington Street, Cedar Street, and Wellesley Avenue, and ends at Wellesley High School. If you’re a grad and need inspiration for vehicle decor, check out our livestream from last year’s parade.

DATE: Saturday, June 5

START TIME: 9am

NOTE: If the graduation ceremony on Friday is rescheduled due to rain, the car parade is cancelled.

If you’d like to share any photos, reports, or anecdotes from the events, please do: [email protected]