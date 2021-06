Wellesley is attempting to keep up with demand for pickleball indoors and outdoors, as we reported recently.

This week, the Wellesley Recreation Department begins offering indoor drop-in pickleball at the Warren Center at 525 Washington St. from 6-9pm Tuesday-Friday. You must show you are a Wellesley resident, and there’s a $5 fee per night.

When you check in you’ll be given a golden pickleball tag to stick on your paddle.