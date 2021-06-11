Film crew on site at Elm Bank Reservation

Elm Bank Reservation in Wellesley was filling up its meadow with vehicles on Friday morning for what appears to be the filming of a movie or TV series.

We have not confirmed what’s being filmed there. Our best guess is that filming of the HBO Max series Julia, about chef Julia Child, has perhaps migrated from Framingham, where filming has recently taken place. Among the cast members: Sarah Lancashire, Bebe Neuwirth, and Isabella Rossellini.

This wouldn’t be the first time filming has taken place on the grounds of Elm Bank. Past productions have included Catherine Keener’s We Don’t Belong Here and the star studded (Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner, Emma Stone & Michael Douglas) Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.

Feel free to let us know if you make any star sightings or learn more about what’s happening there: [email protected]