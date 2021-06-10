Flag Day ceremony in Wellesley on June 14

Wellesley will hold a flag retirement ceremony on Monday, June 14 to properly dispose of worn or damaged United States flags. The community is invited to attend.

The ceremony will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery (148 Brook St.) at 7 p.m. on National Flag Day, which commemorates the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the official U.S. flag. The approved method of disposing of unserviceable flags is to burn them.

Every year Wellesley veterans work with the Town’s Graves and Ceremonial Officer and the Fire and Police Departments to properly dispose of flags that have become faded, worn, or damaged.

Residents can drop off unserviceable flags to be disposed of during the flag retirement ceremony at the Veterans Affairs office on the first floor of Wellesley Town Hall.