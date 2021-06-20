The Swellesley Report

Happy Father’s Day, Wellesley

We’re remembering back to last year when Mr. Swellesley created a temporary trail of Dad Jokes on Wellesley’s Brook Path. Why should the folks who leave painted kindness rocks around town have all the fun, went the reasoning.

Our gift to Wellesley dads this year is a small collection titled, “The Best of Bob’s Dad Jokes.” Enjoy.

Wellesley Dad Jokes

Mr. Swellesley relaxes for once:

fathers day hammock
Mr. Swellesley enjoys some hammock time on his special day in this vintage pic.

Remember how last year a storm tore through Wellesley on Father’s Day, leaving downed trees and over an inch of rain, and localized flooding? Crazy times.

Wellesley storm, Brook Path
Wellesley storm, Brook Path, 2020. photo credit, RE. Good doggy, Flo.
