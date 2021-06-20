Happy Father’s Day, Wellesley

We’re remembering back to last year when Mr. Swellesley created a temporary trail of Dad Jokes on Wellesley’s Brook Path. Why should the folks who leave painted kindness rocks around town have all the fun, went the reasoning.

Our gift to Wellesley dads this year is a small collection titled, “The Best of Bob’s Dad Jokes.” Enjoy.

Mr. Swellesley relaxes for once:

Remember how last year a storm tore through Wellesley on Father’s Day, leaving downed trees and over an inch of rain, and localized flooding? Crazy times.