Morses Pond reservation system opens June 7

The Morses Pond beach in Wellesley reopens to residents only on June 8, and reservations can be made beginning on June 7 at 10am. The beach season ends on Aug. 15, a long way off.

Beach capacity will be capped at 400 people, and up to 10 beach tickets can be reserved per family. Reservations can be made up to 72 hours in advance.

There will be no lifeguards again this season, and no docks. However, there restrooms will be available to beach patrons this year, unlike last season.

The parking lot will be open to all residents.