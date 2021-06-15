Opening day at Level99 immersive gaming complex at Natick Mall

We had a chance today visit the new Level99 immersive gaming venue, which is paired with a Night Shift Brewing restaurant and beer hall at Natick Mall.

Level99 CEO Matt DuPlessie gave us a tour through a handful of the 100s of mental and physical challenges at the 48,000 sq. ft. space, formerly occupied by Sears.

Some fun can be had at this place, which is mainly for adults, but kids can get in with someone 25 or older.

Check out our full review on Natick Report.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQH3Dv4naz-/?utm_medium=copy_link