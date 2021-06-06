Severe heat & mask wearing a bad combo for Wellesley Public Schools

From Wellesley Public Schools:

Due to the severe heat forecasted for Monday and Tuesday, coupled with the requirement to wear masks within our buildings, WPS will be following an early release schedule on Monday (June 7th) and Tuesday (June 8th). PAWS will dismiss at 11:30AM. The elementary schools will dismiss at 12:00PM. Wellesley Middle School will dismiss at 11:30AM. Wellesley High School (our only building with working air-conditioning) will follow its regular schedule and dismiss students at 1:30PM. On Wednesday, June 9th, we will follow the regular half-day schedule. We plan to follow our regular full-day schedule on Thursday and Friday. If you have any questions about the schedule at your child’s school, please direct those questions to your principal. We will also be following up with staff separately with more operational details for these days. Thanks to everyone for your flexbility and please remember to come to school this week with a refillable water bottle!