State Rep. Alice Peisch congratulates Wellesley High School Class of 2021

Congratulations to the Wellesley High School Class of 2021!
While this graduation year may not have been all you imagined it would be, it is nonetheless a momentous occasion for all of you.
You have adapted, persevered, and thrived in the face of immense challenges this past year. I am confident that all of you will use the lessons learned and tools gained during your tenure at Wellesley High School to effect the positive change the world so desperately needs.
I join with your family and friends in congratulating you on this significant accomplishment and milestone. I wish you nothing but the best in your future endeavors, and I have no doubt that you will enjoy great success and happiness in the years to come.
