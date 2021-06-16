The Swellesley Report

Webinar hopes to inspire Wellesley residents to ditch gas-powered tools

Sustainable Wellesley has partnered with the Electrify Coalition to present a webinar on electric outdoor power tools on June 23, 3pm-4pm. Experts in the in outdoor maintenance industry will be on hand to discuss the environmental advantages of transitioning away from gas-powered tools.

Agenda items:

  • How much air pollution and toxic solid waste is produced by gas powered tools
  • Why the noise and emissions from these tools is not just a nuisance
  • How battery-powered tools deliver performance and productivity that rivals gas
  • The advantages of electric: low operation and maintenance costs, ease of operation
  • Tips for homeowners wanting to make the switch
  • The transition happening in the commercial landscape maintenance industry
  • How cities, schools and communities can electrify their fleets
  • The concept of certified Green Zones – fossil fuel free public outdoor spaces
