Webinar hopes to inspire Wellesley residents to ditch gas-powered tools

Sustainable Wellesley has partnered with the Electrify Coalition to present a webinar on electric outdoor power tools on June 23, 3pm-4pm. Experts in the in outdoor maintenance industry will be on hand to discuss the environmental advantages of transitioning away from gas-powered tools.
Agenda items:
- How much air pollution and toxic solid waste is produced by gas powered tools
- Why the noise and emissions from these tools is not just a nuisance
- How battery-powered tools deliver performance and productivity that rivals gas
- The advantages of electric: low operation and maintenance costs, ease of operation
- Tips for homeowners wanting to make the switch
- The transition happening in the commercial landscape maintenance industry
- How cities, schools and communities can electrify their fleets
- The concept of certified Green Zones – fossil fuel free public outdoor spaces
Leave a Reply