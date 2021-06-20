Wellesley COVID-19 update: 12-15-year-olds all over vaccine

The share of Wellesley’s population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 crept up from 60% to 61% this past week, according to weekly data released by the state. Those in the 12-15-year-old age range have jumped at the chance to get vaccinated since being allowed to do so last month, and now more than half of them in Wellesley are fully vaccinated.

Wellesley has more than 18,000 residents fully vaccinated, and the state now has more than 4 million people fully vaccinated against the disease.

Wellesley boasts 70% of its population with at least 1 dose. Nearly half of those in each eligible age range have now been fully vaccinated, with 16-19- and 20-29-year-olds just needing to eke past the 49% mark.

New COVID-19 cases in Wellesley remain rare.