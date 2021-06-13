Wellesley family crowdfunding to ‘help bring Brian home’

A longtime Wellesley family that includes a bunch of Wellesley High School graduates, plus a mix of police, fire, and other employees in town, is asking for the public’s help to pay for home health care for Brian Sullivan. A crowdfunding campaign for Brian, who grew up in town with his four siblings and has now raised three sons here with his wife, is closing in on $30,000.

Brian’s been living with cancer for 24 years, and while he’s done so with an upbeat attitude that friends, family, and his banking colleagues and customers know well, his health has taken a turn for the worse this year. He’s been in the hospital for several weeks, and the family looks forward to bringing him home to be with his wife, sons, and other family and friends.

The cost for home health care and associated medical expenses will exceed what insurance covers.

Brian’s sister Rose tells us: “He is loved by many because he is quite simply, Brian.”

We wish the family the best at this difficult time, and hope spreading the word about the crowdfunding campaign will help them out.