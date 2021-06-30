Wellesley government news recap: Holiday & summer hours; researching community’s political priorities; COVID-19 Relief Fund wraps up

The latest Wellesley, Mass., town news:

Wellesley Town Hall has begun summer hours, which means the building is open 8am-5pm Monday-Thursday. Some departments close earlier, so check department web pages to be sure. On Fridays from July 2 through Sept. 3, Town Hall closes at noon.

For this July 4 holiday weekend, town buildings and departments are closed on Monday, July 5. The RDF is closed both July 4 and 5.

Researching community’s political priorities

Wellesley resident Elise Smith is working with the Alliance for Citizen Engagement, a non-profit, non-partisan organization that aims to increase civic engagement through research and outreach. This summer, Elise is conducting research about the political priorities of the Wellesley community, and what local government policies could be implemented to best address those priorities. In order to do this, a critical mass of Wellesley residents need to fill out the ‘ Political Priorities Worksheet ‘ that ACE has developed. Make your voice and priorities heard by filling out this worksheet. The results of this first stage will be used to inform the rest of the project, including finding solutions to the problems identified by the community and addressing the priorities of Wellesley residents. Thank you!

QR Code:

COVID-19 Relief Fund wraps up

The Community Fund for Wellesley’s COVID-19 Relief Fund wraps up with a grant to support teen summer jobs administered by the Wellesley Youth Commission, which is working with the town’s Recreation Department. Jobs include camp counselors, mobile movie staff, and more.

Overall, the fund has issued grants worth $125K during the pandemic.

Support Swellesley’s independent journalism efforts by contributing or advertising.