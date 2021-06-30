Wellesley government news recap: Holiday & summer hours; researching community’s political priorities; COVID-19 Relief Fund wraps up

The latest Wellesley, Mass., town news:
Holiday & summer hours
Wellesley Town Hall has begun summer hours, which means the building is open 8am-5pm Monday-Thursday. Some departments close earlier, so check department web pages to be sure. On Fridays from July 2 through Sept. 3, Town Hall closes at noon.
For this July 4 holiday weekend, town buildings and departments are closed on Monday, July 5. The RDF is closed both July 4 and 5.
COVID-19 Relief Fund wraps up
The Community Fund for Wellesley’s COVID-19 Relief Fund wraps up with a grant to support teen summer jobs administered by the Wellesley Youth Commission, which is working with the town’s Recreation Department. Jobs include camp counselors, mobile movie staff, and more.
Overall, the fund has issued grants worth $125K during the pandemic.
