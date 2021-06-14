Wellesley High sailing team cleans up in league, at states

The fleet racing championship within the Mass Bay League involved 13 teams, each with two boats, in a best-of-5-races event in Sharon, Mass., on Lake Massapoag June 1 and 2.
The state team racing event, held in Gloucester on May 26, pitted teams against each other in a bracket-style format that found Wellesley going head-to-head with its 3 boats vs. hometown Gloucester High’s 3 boats in the finals, which Wellesley won 4-0. Wellesley, which sails at Lake Cochituate with its own fleet of 13 Collegiate 420 sailboats, only lost one race during the season.
Junior Varsity Sailing Coach Doug Johnson, who joins forces with Varsity Coach Larry Lovett, said of the Gloucester venue: “We sailed in the middle of Gloucester Harbor, dodging fishing trawlers, with the constant smell of fish and chips coming from the Gorton’s fish processing plant. It was a wild sailing venue.”
