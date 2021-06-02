Wellesley RDF paint collection day is June 3rd

The Wellesley Recycling and Disposal Facility (RDF) will hold its next monthly paint collection day on Thur., June 3, 3pm – 6pm, at the Recycling and Disposal Facility paint shed.

The following materials are accepted: interior and exterior latex paint, oil based alkyd paint, and solidified paint. Materials that are not accepted are: creosote and turpentine, other solvents and unmarked containers. These materials may be brought to the RDF on Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, which is to be announced.

Paint is available for the taking from the shed during regular RDF hours except 3pm-6pm on the scheduled paint drop-off day. Stop be the RDF office for assistance.

Other methods of paint disposal

Empty cans of paint can be disposed of in the regular household trash. The empty metal cans cannot be recycled due to the high level of paint contamination. If a container of paint is less than 3/4 full, dry the paint out by mixing it with kitty litter. Once it is dry, dispose of it with the regular household trash.

Food waste program

Wellesley residents can drop off food waste into the bins located in the trash compactor area. The food waste drop-off initiative has been a permanent and voluntary town program since 2019. Residents do not need to sign up. Just put your food waste in compostable bags, which are available at Green’s Hardware, Roche Bros., Whole Foods, and on Amazon. The food waste is brought to an anaerobic digester where it is turned into biogas and converted into electricity. Acceptable items are food scraps, fruits and vegetables, meats (both cooked and raw), eggs, dairy, baked goods, tea bags, coffee grounds, paper towels, and napkins. Unacceptable items are recyclables, cooking oil, cups, cartons, and yard waste The program was put into place by the Department of Public Works, the Natural Resources Commission, and the Sustainable Energy Committee as part of the 3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) Working Group. More on the Food Waste program. Wellesley RDF hours Mon-Wed: 7am-noon

Thur-Sat: 7am-3:45pm

Sun: 10am-3pm Wellesley Reusables Area hours The RDF has a rotating schedule of drop-off only days and shopping-only days. Sun., Mon., Tue., Wed.—Reusables Area is closed

Thursdays: 7am-3pm, drop-off only

Fridays: 7am-3pm, shopping only

Saturdays, 7am-3pm dropping & shopping 10-minute shopping limit