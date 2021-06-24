Wellesley summer camp spotlight: Write Ahead brings critical thinking to writing

Summer Writing Classes for Grades 3-10

SPONSORED POST: Raise your child’s academic performance through Write Ahead’s summer writing programs. Write Ahead’s persuasive and analytic writing classes build foundational skills that help students master expository writing and critical thinking. Write Ahead employs a structured teaching methodology that aligns with how students naturally learn. 95% of students agreed or strongly agreed that after completing a class, their writing quality improved.

Parent Testimonials:

“My son has enjoyed the summer class so much he would like to continue in the fall semester. That speaks volumes about the quality of the classes.” 10th grader’s mother, Needham

“Our daughter’s writing has evolved greatly with the guidance provided and we are thrilled with how much she has learned. In addition, she looks forward to the classes.” 4th grader’s mother, Wellesley

“My son enjoys his writing class, and likes the instructor. It’s great to see that he is learning to analyze what he’s reading, to think critically, and to structure and substantiate his claims.” 6th grader’s mother, Westwood

“My daughter feels she learns a new strategy and her writing advances with each class. Write Ahead deserves its great reputation.” 8th grader’s mother, Sharon, MA

Classes start June 28th and are offered online:

3rd & 4th Grade—Develop & Support a Claim

5th & 6th Grade—Argument & Literary Analysis

7th & 8th Grade—Literary & Historic Essays

9th & 10th Grade—Advanced Literary & Historic Analysis

ISEE/SSAT Test Prep

College Essay Writing

Learn more: https://www.write-ahead.com/classessummer2021

Lift your child’s writing quality today!