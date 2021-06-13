Wellesley summer drive-in movie details

The Wellesle Recreation Department, Youth Commission, and Wellesley Free Library have revealed their mobile movie line-up, which runs from June 17 to Aug. 25 and focuses on kid/family films. Unlike last year, when the movies were free, this time around it’s $20 per vehicle.

The movies, shown on a big inflatable screen at the Tailby lot (commuter rail parking lot). Spaces must be reserved online, and are only available to Wellesley residents and note that no restrooms are available on site.

The schedule:

Thursday – June 17— Moana (last day of school) 8:25 pm

Wednesday – June 23— SCOOBY! 8:25 pm

Wednesday – June 30 —The Princess and the Frog 8:25 pm

Wednesday – July 14 —Sonic the Hedgehog 8:20 pm

Wednesday – July 21 —Madagascar 8:15 pm

Wednesday – July 28 —The Croods – The New Age 8:10 pm

Wednesday – Aug.4 —Finding Nemo 8 pm

Wednesday – Aug. 11 —Coco 7:50 pm

Wednesday – Aug. 18 —The Good Dinosaur 7:40 pm

Wednesday – Aug. 25 —A Bugs Life at 7:30 pm

Register for Mobile Movies the Monday before the movie date using Activity# 343877

Tips include:

Use Google Chrome as a browser

New accounts default to non-resident and must be verified by the Recreation Department. Email [email protected] gov when the account is created (create a new account before the 5-day advance booking)

One other tip from us. Before you go, sit in your vehicle and get a sense of whether you’ll actually be able to see the screen from it. When we went last year, due to the placement of our rearview mirror and just the shape of the windshield, it was really hard to see without slouching down. We were envious of those with vehicles with tops that came off…