Wellesley’s Max Stakun-Pickering slated to compete at Outdoor Nationals decathlon

Wellesley High School athlete Max Stakun-Pickering is slated the compete this week in his second decathlon at The Outdoor Nationals hosted by the National Scholastic Athletics Federation (NSAF) and presented by Nike. The national championship will take place at the new $200 million state-of-the art track & field in Eugene, Ore. The U.S. Olympic Trials and the NCAA Division I Championships were also recently hosted at the facility.

Maybe Stakun-Pickering has a little bit of luck going for him as an athlete who works out at the Wellesley High School track, since occasional users Molly Seidl, Elle Purrier St. Pierre, and Heather MacLean recently achieved Olympian status.

Stakun-Pickering, while understated by nature, is achieving as an athlete. He competed in and won his first decathlon in March at the NSAF Meet of Champions.

A rising senior, Stakun-Pickering was a workhorse point-scorer for the Wellesley High School track team as a junior this spring, competing in multiple field and track events, including relays, for the high school boys’ team. He set three new records for the team this season, in the long jump (22’ 11), triple jump (45’ 4), and 110 hurdles (14.77). Stakun-Pickering achieved marks that rank in the top five all time for the school in a myriad of other events.

As the epitome of an all-around athlete, Stakun-Pickering seems well-prepared for the decathlon, which features the 100 meters, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400 meters on the first day of competition, and the 110 hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500 meters on the final day of competition.

Think you can keep up with Stakun-Pickering? Here is a list of his personal bests going into this week’s competition:

100 meters 11.33 Mar 25 NSA F USA Meet of Champions (WHS 4th best all-time)

Long jump 22’ 11 May 12 Framingham vs Wellesley (WHS school record)

Shot Put 46’ 10 May 12 Framingham vs Wellesley (WHS 4th best all-time)

High Jump 6’2.75 Mar 25 NSAF USA Meet of Champions (WHS 3rd best all-time)

High Jump 6’2.75 Mar 25 NSAF USA Meet of Champions (WHS 3rd best all-time) 400 meters 52.02 Mar 25 NSAF USA Meet of Champions (WHS 3rd best all-time)

110 hurdles 14.77 June 18 MIAA D1 South Sectional Day 2 (WHS school record)

Discus 141’ 6.75 June 18 MIAA D1 South Sectional Day 2 (WHS 3rd best all-time)

Pole vault 12’5.5 Mar 25 NSAF USA Meet of Champions (WHS school record)

Javelin 132-11.75 Mar 25 NSAF USA Meet of Champions

1,500 4:45.17 Mar 25 NSAF USA Meet of Champions

Support Swellesley’s independent journalism efforts by contributing or advertising.