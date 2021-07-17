Have your say on Town Meeting articles before they get there

Residents are invited to participate in a remote public hearing on Monday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m. to learn about Zoning Articles that will be considered at the October 2021 Special Town Meeting.

The Planning Board and Department will hold the hearing via Zoom.

The proposed Articles include:

Accessory dwelling units (aka, in-law apartments)

Additional of sustainability standards to Zoning Bylaws

Redefinition of two-unit dwelling to include townhouse style in General Residence Districts

By-right outdoor dining in Commercial Districts

Adoption of new Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) flood plain maps

Banning or regulating the use of land in Commercial Districts for gun shops/shows

To join, click on the Zoom link. Passcode: 610993 Webinar ID: 860 6940 4478

The public hearing will also be live streamed on Wellesley Public Media, and broadcast live on Comcast channel 8 and Verizon channel 40. The meeting will also be recorded and available on demand.

You can get a preview of the topics by reviewing the July 6 Planning Board meeting recording by Wellesley Media. Tune in around the 1-hour, 5-minute mark.