The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley garden visit: Ribbit the Exhibit at Elm Bank Reservation

by Leave a Comment

Things have really started hopping over at Massachusetts Horticultural Society with the installation of Ribbit the Exhibit, running through Sept. 7 at The Gardens at Elm Bank.  Nineteen whimsical 4 – 7 foot copper frog sculptures depicted by North Carolina artist J.A. Cobb have been placed throughout the 36-acre property. There’s Cora the Local Garden Enthusiast in the Bressingham Garden, gleaming metal watering can in hand; Emerson, A Morning Person, relaxing on a bench with a cup of coffee; Edward the Treefrog, perched in a tree, of course; and the rest of the engaging and amusing crew. Each frog comes with a backstory—just look for the nearby signs.

Elm Bank Reservation at Mass Hort
Emerson relaxes in the Bressigham Garden at Elm Bank Reservation.

Read more about Ribbit the Exhibit and the artist’s creative process.

Support Swellesley’s independent journalism efforts by contributing or advertising.

print
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square, Wellesley
Write Ahead, Wellesley