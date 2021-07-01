Marketplace will wait until 2022, but Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club keeps giving

The Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club has announced that its annual Marketplace event, which brings together hundreds of artisans and shoppers heading into the year-end holiday season, has been canceled for this year and will return on Nov. 19, 2022.
Dear friends of Wellesley Marketplace,
After much discussion with our leadership team, among our membership, and with so many of you, we have decided to cancel our annual arts fair for the second year. We will not have Wellesley Marketplace in 2021. We appreciate all of your support, however, we sadly felt that holding Marketplace just wasn’t feasible this year.
Please save the date for our next Wellesley Marketplace on Nov. 19, 2022.
Best wishes and be well,
Wellesley Hills Junior Womens Club
While losing out on such major fundraisers hurts, the Club continues to give. Elizabeth Seton Residence expressed its thanks for a grant of $3,020 from the Club for the purchase of outdoor patio furniture and umbrellas for resident comfort, safety and enjoyment.
The Club has supported Elizabeth Seton Residence for years, both through volunteering and grants.
