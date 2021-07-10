MassBay virtual 5K race/walk set for late July

MassBay Community College and the MassBay Alumni Council will hold a virtual MassBay 5K Race/Walk that can be completed anytime between July 24 and July 31, to benefit the MassBay Student Hunger Assistance Fund.

Participants who preregister for $20 will receive a package in the mail, including a bib, sunglasses, and a t-shirt. Participants are encouraged to post their photos to social media, tagging the College’s social media channels to be entered to win prizes. Runners are invited to compete for medals in top categories by tracking and recording their time, taking screenshots of their time and distance, and forwarding the information to [email protected] to be ranked in the race.

The usual in-person MassBay 5K involves a steep downhill and uphill near the Wellesley campus. Let’s hope that challenging route returns next year.

