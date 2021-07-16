The Swellesley Report

Public hearing to address redistricting of 4th Congressional District (that includes Wellesley)

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE 

Date of Hearing: Monday, July 19

Time: 12-5:00 PM 

Location: Virtual Hearing 

The Special Joint Committee on Redistricting will hold a virtual hearing for residents of the 4th Congressional District (CD4). This hearing provides an opportunity for area residents to offer their opinions on local and community interests that the Committee should consider on the division of the Commonwealth into 9 Congressional Districts, 40 Senatorial Districts, 160 Representative Districts, and 8 Councillor Districts. 

If you want to only view the hearing, it will be broadcast on malegislature.gov

If you want to provide oral testimony, please click here to sign up. 

Please be advised that the schedule and agenda are subject to change at the discretion of the chair per committee rules. 

You may contact committee staff with any questions at (617) 722-1280.

