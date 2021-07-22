Roads to shut down for 3 days near Bacon Street bridge on Wellesley line

Bacon Street and Route 135 from Weston Road to the Natick line will be closed July 23 – July 26 as work continues on the Bacon Street Bridge Replacement project.

During the closure, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) contractors will remove the old Bacon Street railroad bridge and move a new superstructure into place. A signed detour route for Bacon Street and the affected areas of Route 135 will be in place.

Bridge work will begin 8am on Friday, July 23 with the closure of Bacon Street. At 9pm Route 135 will be closed. The areas will remain closed throughout the weekend and until 5am on Monday, July 26.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or seek alternate routes.



Message boards along the roadway will display the most up-to-date information about the project. Email updates will be sent prior to any project activities that may cause significant noise or traffic impacts.

Area residents are encouraged to sign up for these updates and visit the MTBA project website for complete details.

For questions or to report issues related to this construction project, please email [email protected]

Please note: the schedule for this major infrastructure project is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

