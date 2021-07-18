State Rep. Alice Peisch to hold office hours in Wellesley

Massachusetts State Representative Alice Hanlon Peisch will hold office hours in Wellesley on Monday, July 26 at the following time and location:

10am-11am, Juliani Room at Wellesley Town Hall Constituents may sign up for a 10-minute meeting slot here for an in-person visit with Representative Peisch or a member of her staff. Any constituent who wishes to speak with Representative Peisch but is unable to attend the office hours may make an appointment for a more convenient time by calling 617-722-2070 or emailing [email protected]. Anyone seeking general legislative information may find it at Representative Peisch’s website at www.alicepeisch.org. Alice H. Peisch represents Wellesley, Weston, and Precinct 4 in Wayland. COVID guidelines

Please adhere to continuing public health guidance on COVID-19 from the State and the Wellesley Health Department. If you are not vaccinated against COVID-19, you should wear a mask indoors and in circumstances where you cannot remain distant from others.