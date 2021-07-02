Wellesley Business Buzz: Interior design firm coming to Church Square; Roche Bros. bagging plastic; Lyn Evans moving; Needham teacher to sign debut novel; Chamber awards scholarship to WHS grad; Wellesley banker to lead group

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Interior design firm coming to Church Square

Interior design company Katie Rosenfeld and Company is opening a storefront design studio later this month at 26 Church Street in the former Fat Face space. Rosenfeld and her team are known for their no-holds-barred approach to color and pattern, and creating spaces that are happy and family-friendly.

The Church Square vicinity of Wellesley seems to be turning into something of a mecca for those needing to feather their nests—E.A. Davis at 579 Washington Street also offers a full-service interior decorating studio. Meanwhile, as we reported in spring, Hedi’s furniture is readying to occupy 572 Washington St., the former home of J.Todd Gallery. The doors haven’t yet opened, but window snoopers will be rewarded with glimpses of furniture, home accents, and fabric swatches.

Those who take a more DIY approach to home decor could always learn how to sew up their own decorator-worthy home accents at Hipstitch, a sewing and knitting studio that expanded into Wellesley earlier this year at 20 Church Street (its Newton location is also still going strong). And long-time Church Square tenant Cachet continues to offer distinctive pieces for the home.

And don’t forget the art—Page Waterman Gallery & Framing at 592A Washington Street has your custom framing, fine art, and restoration needs covered. Gary David Hoffman’s gorgeous seaside paintings that conjure the Impressionist works of Frank Weston Benson and Childe Hassam are 20% off through July 15th.

I do believe we’ve got a home decor trend going at this end of town. So who needs the Seaport?

Roche Bros. bagging plastic

Roche Bros. raised eyes recently when plastic bags made a return to the Wellesley grocery recently, years after plastic bags were banned in town.

The Wellesley Natural Resources Commission wasn’t psyched and wrote to Roche Bros. in mid-June asking that it stop offering 4 mil plastic bags at its checkout lines—bags made from recyclable material but that can’t be recycled at the Wellesley RDF.

“As I understand it, Roche Bros has asserted that the 4 mil bags are in compliance with the Town’s bag bylaw. While this is technically accurate, I can assure you as an author of the bylaw, that the distribution of 4 mil bags is a violation of the spirit and intent of the regulation,” NRC Chair Raina McManus wrote on behalf of the commission.

Indeed, Roche Bros. has agreed to stop distributing the bags.

“We have been in contact with the NRC regarding our 4mil reusable bags. As we continue to be strong community partners, we have evaluated our practice and will be offering our customers a non-handled paper bag moving forward,” Roche Bros.’s Linda SanGiacomo wrote to us.

Lyn Evans is moving