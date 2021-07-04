Wellesley COVID-19 update: 12-15-year-olds boost vaccine numbers

The share of Wellesley’s population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has risen from 61% to 64% over the past 2 weeks, according to weekly data released by the state. Those in the 12-15-year-old age range have jumped at the chance to get vaccinated since being allowed to do so in May, and now more than three-quarters of them in Wellesley are fully vaccinated.

Wellesley has more than 19,000 residents fully vaccinated, and the state now has more than 4.2 million people fully vaccinated against the disease.

Wellesley boasts 71% of its population with at least 1 dose. More than half of those in each eligible age range have now been fully vaccinated.

New COVID-19 cases in Wellesley remain rare.

