Wellesley COVID-19 update: 60 residents join ranks of fully vaxxed over past week

The share of Wellesley’s eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has stayed at 76% over the past week, with just 60 residents joining the ranks over the past week, according to weekly data released by the state. The share of Wellesley’s overall population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 remained at 65% over the past week, though the overall population includes those under the age of 12 and not eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

Statewide, COVID-19 numbers have started to creep up, as the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus infects people, mainly those who are unvaccinated. Average daily incidence rate and percent of test positivity figures have been on the rise in Wellesley, reversing a longtime trend in the other direction.

Increases in the fully vaccinated within age ranges are now modest at best. The percentage of 12-15 year-olds rose from 81% to 83%, and increases in other age ranges grew no more than 1%. The 20-29 bracket is at just 51%.

Wellesley has more than 19,000 residents fully vaccinated, and the state has surpassed 4.3 million people fully vaccinated against the disease.

Wellesley remains at 71% of its population with at least 1 dose.

