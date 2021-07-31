Wellesley COVID-19 update: About 50 more residents fully vaxxed

The share of Wellesley’s eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has stayed at 76% over the past week, with about 50 residents joining the ranks over the past week, according to weekly data released by the state. The share of Wellesley’s overall population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 remained at 65% over the past week, though the overall population includes those under the age of 12 and not eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

Statewide, COVID-19 numbers have started to creep up, as the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus infects people, mainly those who are unvaccinated. The Commonwealth has issued a new mask advisory.

Average daily incidence rate in Wellesley is now up over 4. Among its 31 new cases this past week, some were for individuals who had been fully vaccinated.

Increases in the fully vaccinated within age ranges are now modest at best, with the only increases seen in the 50-64 and 75+ age ranges.

The 20-29 bracket is at just 51%.

There are theories as to why this age category is behind, including that college students may have been vaccinated partially in Massachusetts and partially elsewhere or entirely in another state, and that the numbers haven’t been tallied the same as for other categories. There’s also concern nationally that this age group may not feel it’s at as much risk from COVID-19, and they’re not as influenced by parents to get shots as teens would be.

Wellesley has more than 19,000 residents fully vaccinated, and the state has surpassed 4.3 million people fully vaccinated against the disease.

Wellesley remains at 71% of its population with at least 1 dose.