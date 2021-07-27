Wellesley Free Library reopening date shifts to just before the frost is on the pumpkin

The Wellesley Permanent Building Committee met remotely to go over the Main Library renovation project, as well as the many other projects in various stages of planning or completion the town has going right now. In addition to the library, agenda items included the Town Hall interior; and the Middle School, the Hunnewell, and the Hardy projects.

Wellesley Free Main Library

The main library has been closed since April for a $2.8+ million renovation, and originally was expected to reopen by the end of September. Some slowdowns due to supply chain issues have bumped that anticipated opening to early October. The Facilities Management department was able to get an extension to keep open the current Temporary Main Library location at 50 Central Street until the end of September.

When the Main Library’s 1k daily visitors are welcomed back into the building they can expect to see an expanded lobby area with more room for books, popular materials, and browsing; a larger and more open children’s area that will encourage learning through play; a commons area on the first floor for patrons to meet up in a casual atmosphere; a second floor area with more tables and soft seating, as well as 7 new meeting rooms and spaces for quiet study. A new roof caps off the improvements for the 17-year old library, which has the 7th highest public library circulation numbers in the state.

Library patrons and staff aren’t the only ones anxious to see the job completed. Design and Construction Manager for the town, Steve Gagosian, grumbled about construction delays saying, “I’m going to have to draw a line in the sand with them and tell them they have to be out of the building by the end of September.”

It’s hard to be patient when it comes to Wellesley’s most-loved public space.

