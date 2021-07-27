The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley Select Board office hours, July 29

by Leave a Comment

Wellesley Town Hall, spring 2021
Wellesley Town Hall, spring 2021

Wellesley Select Board chair Tom Ulfelder will host office hours on Thursday, July 29, 9am-10:30am in the Juliani Room at Wellesley Town Hall, 525 Washington Street.

Ask questions, give input, and share concerns about Town operations, upcoming projects, economic development, or other issues.

Residents may drop in or reserve a 15-minute appointment in advance by sending an email directly to Ulfelder at [email protected]

Please note: if you are not vaccinated, you are encouraged to wear a mask when inside Town Hall.

print

Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square, Wellesley
Write Ahead, Wellesley