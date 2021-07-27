Wellesley Select Board office hours, July 29

Wellesley Select Board chair Tom Ulfelder will host office hours on Thursday, July 29, 9am-10:30am in the Juliani Room at Wellesley Town Hall, 525 Washington Street.

Ask questions, give input, and share concerns about Town operations, upcoming projects, economic development, or other issues.

Residents may drop in or reserve a 15-minute appointment in advance by sending an email directly to Ulfelder at [email protected]

Please note: if you are not vaccinated, you are encouraged to wear a mask when inside Town Hall.