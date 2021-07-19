The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley sports catch-up: All-Scholastic athletes recognized; golfer Thorbjornsen wins Mass Amateur

by Leave a Comment

Our summary of the latest Wellesley sports news:

A handful of Wellesley High School student-athletes earned recognition for their efforts during the Spring and Fall II seasons through the Globe All-Scholastics program (a print version was available on Sunday, July 18). A bunch more athletes earned honorable mention and all-star honors.

Wellesley’s All-Scholastics:

  • Maja Desmond, MVP of the Bay State Carey Division, girls lacrosse
  • Alanna Dumalac, girls lacrosse
  • Megan Webb, longer jumper and hurdler, girls track
  • Olivia Gubbay & Molly Plenge, doubles, girls tennis
  • Harry Collomb, team MVP, singles, boys tennis
  • Will Lewis & Aidan O’Neil, doubles, boys tennis
2021 whs girls tennis
Wellesley High School Girls Tennis Team won the South Division 1 Championship fueled by star players, depth, and strong coaching (Photo courtesy of Susan Calcio)

 

Thorbjornsen wins Mass Amateur

Congrats to Wellesley High grad Michael Thorbjornsen, who won the Mass Amateur golf championship, and set records at Brae Burn Country Club.

The Stanford University student had 18 birdies in 30 holes.

print

Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square, Wellesley
Write Ahead, Wellesley