Wellesley sports catch-up: All-Scholastic athletes recognized; golfer Thorbjornsen wins Mass Amateur

Our summary of the latest Wellesley sports news:

A handful of Wellesley High School student-athletes earned recognition for their efforts during the Spring and Fall II seasons through the Globe All-Scholastics program (a print version was available on Sunday, July 18). A bunch more athletes earned honorable mention and all-star honors.

Wellesley’s All-Scholastics:

Maja Desmond , MVP of the Bay State Carey Division, girls lacrosse

, MVP of the Bay State Carey Division, girls lacrosse Alanna Dumalac , girls lacrosse

, girls lacrosse Megan Webb , longer jumper and hurdler, girls track

, longer jumper and hurdler, girls track Olivia Gubbay & Molly Plenge , doubles, girls tennis

& , doubles, girls tennis Harry Collomb , team MVP, singles, boys tennis

, team MVP, singles, boys tennis Will Lewis & Aidan O’Neil, doubles, boys tennis

Thorbjornsen wins Mass Amateur

Congrats to Wellesley High grad Michael Thorbjornsen, who won the Mass Amateur golf championship, and set records at Brae Burn Country Club.

The Stanford University student had 18 birdies in 30 holes.