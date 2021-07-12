Wellesley’s Mike Vasil drafted by New York Mets

Wellesley native Mike Vasil, a hard-throwing righthander for the University of Virginia baseball team, has been selected #232 in the 8th round of the Major League Baseball draft on Monday.

Mets have taken University of Virginia right-hander Mike Vasil with their 8th round pick. He was ranked 114 on Baseball America’s Top 500. pic.twitter.com/iMDk0wxtyj — Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) July 12, 2021

Vasil played baseball as a youth in Wellesley, and returned a few years ago to toss pitches to youngsters at a Terriers sports camp. He’s been hunkering down at home in Wellesley of waiting to see how the draft would play out.

Vasil, who. played high school ball at Boston College high, once had nearly 70 major league scouts show up at a game to watch him pitch. He didn’t disappoint, nearly throwing a perfect game.

This past season, Vasil went 7-5 for the Cavaliers of UVA, and was among the team’s leaders in innings pitched and strikeouts.

We wish Vasil the best in chasing his dream of making it to the major leagues.

Not many Wellesley residents have made it to the big leagues. The most recent: Nate Freiman. Going way back, pitcher Jack Sanford was Wellesley’s biggest major league star, nearly leading the Giants to victory over the Yankees in the 1962 World Series.

Please support Swellesley’s independent journalism efforts by contributing or advertising.