Adriana & Rachel’s Mobile Library coming to Wellesley

Wellesley sisters Rachel and Adriana Voci are bringing their Mobile Library to the Barton Road Community Center at 109 Barton Road on Tuesday, August 17, 4pm-6pm. Funded with a grant from the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club, the Mobile Library will provide free books and personalized reading to kids. Everyone is welcome to stop by for free books, school supplies, pizza, and drinks.

Rachel Voci, a rising sophomore at WHS, and Adriana, a WHS grad and University of Massachusetts Honors student, frequently set up shop at Waltham parks.

“The goal of the Mobile Library is to provide underserved children with brand-new books that they can keep and read as often as they like. Our library primarily serves children in Waltham, as it is a large city with only one library. We set up our mobile library in the Waltham public parks, to be more accessible to families without a car. We want to ensure that underserved children have quality reading materials to encourage learning during the summer months,” Rachel said.

“One of the things I love most is seeing families eagerly waiting for us to set up so that the children can happily choose their next book,” she continued.

During the school year, the Mobile Library offers free tutoring to middle and elementary students in English and writing.