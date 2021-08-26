The Swellesley Report

Amazon van chase ends in Wellesley

We were first alerted on Wednesday night that something was up by reports of helicopters flying over Wellesley. But it was those at street level in the Cliff Estates area of town who caught the action of a police chase of a stolen Amazon van that began in Norwood and ended in Wellesley on Glenbrook Road, as WBZ-TV4 reports here.

