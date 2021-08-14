Become a Wellesley firefighter: take the exam on August 21st

The Wellesley Fire/Rescue Department will be holding an entry-level Firefighter Exam on Saturday, August 21, 9am, at the Warren Building (90 Washington Street).

The deadline to register for this exam is Monday, August 16. The cost to take the exam is $90.

The exam is the first step in the hiring process for anyone considering a career in Fire/Rescue service. Information about the exam and the exam registration form are available in the Wellesley Fire Fighter Entrance Exam packet.

Applicants must receive a minimum passing score of 75% on the exam to be considered as an eligible candidate for the Fire Department.

Registration and more info can be found here.