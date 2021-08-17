Daniel Tiger, Snow Sisters, and ice cream at Wellesley Hills library

Come to the Wellesley Hills Branch Library, 210 Washington Street, for an Ice Cream Truck & Snow Sisters Cool-Down Party on Saturday, August, 21, 2pm-4pm.

2pm-4pm: Receive a frozen treat from Zack’s Ice Cream Truck—ice cream bars provided by the library, available as long as supplies last.

2pm-3pm: The Snow Sisters sing songs and say hello.

3pm-4pm: Daniel Tiger from the PBS series Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood arrives for greetings and photo ops.

The library Hills Branch will remain closed, but the parking lot will be an ice cream and song party.

No registration required. No audience capacity limit. No cost event

Email: [email protected] for any questions, including dietary restrictions

