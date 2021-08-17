Daniel Tiger, Snow Sisters, and ice cream at Wellesley Hills library

Come to the Wellesley Hills Branch Library, 210 Washington Street, for an Ice Cream Truck & Snow Sisters Cool-Down Party on Saturday, August, 21, 2pm-4pm.
2pm-4pm: Receive a frozen treat from Zack’s Ice Cream Truck—ice cream bars provided by the library, available as long as supplies last.
2pm-3pm: The Snow Sisters sing songs and say hello.
3pm-4pm: Daniel Tiger from the PBS series Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood arrives for greetings and photo ops.
The library Hills Branch will remain closed, but the parking lot will be an ice cream and song party.
No registration required. No audience capacity limit. No cost event
Email: [email protected] for any questions, including dietary restrictions
WELLESLEY LIBRARIES, LOCATIONS & HOURS:
Wellesley Hills Branch Library: 210 Washington St., Wellesley, MA 02481
Monday: Closed
Tuesday: 10am – 8pm
Wednesday: 10am – 5pm
Thursday: 10am – 8pm
Friday: 10am – 5pm
Saturday: closed
Sunday: closed
Temporary Main Library: 50 Central St., Wellesley, MA 02482
Monday: 9am – 8pm
Tuesday: 9am – 8pm
Wednesday: 9am – 8pm
Thursday: 9am – 8pm
Friday: 9am – 6pm
Saturday: 9am – 5pm
Sunday: closed
Wellesley Fells Branch Library: 308 Weston Rd., Wellesley MA 02482
Monday: Closed
Tuesday: 10am – 5pm
Wednesday: 10am – 5pm
Thursday: 10am – 5pm
Friday: 10am – 5pm
Saturday: closed
Sunday: closed
