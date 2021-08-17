The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Daniel Tiger, Snow Sisters, and ice cream at Wellesley Hills library

by Leave a Comment

Wellesley Hills LibraryCome to the Wellesley Hills Branch Library, 210 Washington Street, for an Ice Cream Truck & Snow Sisters Cool-Down Party on Saturday, August, 21, 2pm-4pm.

2pm-4pm: Receive a frozen treat from Zack’s Ice Cream Truck—ice cream bars provided by the library, available as long as supplies last.

2pm-3pm: The Snow Sisters sing songs and say hello.

3pm-4pm: Daniel Tiger from the PBS series Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood arrives for greetings and photo ops.

The library Hills Branch will remain closed, but the parking lot will be an ice cream and song party.

No registration required. No audience capacity limit. No cost event

Email: [email protected] for any questions, including dietary restrictions

EVENT: Cool-Down party
DATE: Saturday, August 21, 2021
TIME: 2pm-4pm
LOCATION: Wellesley Hills Branch Library, 210 Washington Street
COST: Free

MORE:

Wellesley Main Library reopening date shifts to just before the frost is on the pumpkin

WELLESLEY LIBRARIES, LOCATIONS & HOURS:

Wellesley Hills Branch Library: 210 Washington St., Wellesley, MA 02481

Monday: Closed
Tuesday: 10am – 8pm
Wednesday: 10am – 5pm
Thursday: 10am – 8pm
Friday: 10am – 5pm
Saturday: closed
Sunday: closed

Temporary Main Library: 50 Central St., Wellesley, MA 02482

Monday: 9am – 8pm
Tuesday: 9am – 8pm
Wednesday: 9am – 8pm
Thursday: 9am – 8pm
Friday: 9am – 6pm
Saturday: 9am – 5pm
Sunday: closed

Wellesley Fells Branch Library: 308 Weston Rd., Wellesley MA 02482

Monday: Closed
Tuesday: 10am – 5pm
Wednesday: 10am – 5pm
Thursday: 10am – 5pm
Friday: 10am – 5pm
Saturday: closed
Sunday: closed

print

Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square, Wellesley
Write Ahead, Wellesley
Watertite Roofing