How to safely dispose of your old paint at the Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility

Safely dispose of your used paint at the Wellesley Recycling and Disposal Facility‘s (RDF) paint drop-off area on Thursday, September 2, 3pm – 6pm.

The following materials are accepted: interior and exterior latex paint, interior and exterior oil-based alkyd paint, and solidified paint.

Materials that are not accepted are: creosote and turpentine, other solvents, and unmarked containers. These materials may be brought to the RDF on Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, which is to be announced.

There will be one more paint drop-off day this year on October 7, 3pm – 6pm, and then paint recycling will resume in spring 2022.

Paint is available for the taking from the shed during regular RDF hours except 3pm – 6pm on scheduled paint drop-off days.

Other methods of paint disposal

Empty cans of paint can be disposed of in the regular household trash. The empty metal cans cannot be recycled due to the high level of paint contamination. If a gallon of paint is less than 3/4 full, dry the paint out by mixing it with kitty litter. Once it is dry, dispose of it with the regular household trash.

Wellesley RDF hours:

Mon. – Wed.: 7am – noon

Thur., Fri., Sat.: 7am – 3:45pm

Sun: 10am – 3pm