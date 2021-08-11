Wellesley Business Buzz: Star Academy eyes fall opening; don’t let the scaffolding scare ya; beer & wine delivered

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, MA business news:
Star Academy eyes fall opening at former St. Paul School site
It’s been six years since St. Paul School closed, and since then the former classrooms behind the 502 Washington St., Catholic church have remained underutilized as church leadership has searched for a tenant to fill the space. After a false start last year (Goddard decided not to finalize its lease agreement to open an early childhood school), it looks like Star Academy, a private pre-K through grade 8 school may open its doors in the fall.
A Star Academy representative told us there are still a few approvals that need to be secured before the state-accredited school can join the Wellesley community. Star is known for its bilingual (Russian and English) early learning childcare program aimed at helping children from Russian-speaking backgrounds preserve their language, heritage and culture.
World languages are a large part of the curriculum, and Russian is required yearly in grades K-8. Students also learn about Russian music and theater and participate in daily physical education classes which include karate, gymnastics, dance, and more.
According to the school’s website, Star is for “the gifted and talented.”
The school was a topic of discussion at the most recent Wellesley Board of Health meeting. Star Academy representatives have started the process to get approval from the town to serve food on the premises.
Any private school new to Wellesley must be approved by School Committee before opening their doors in town. The School Committee has not yet discussed the Star Academy’s application this summer. The topic will likely be addressed during upcoming August meetings. We reached out to the superintendent’s office, but received an out-of-office email.
Rev. Jim Laughlin said, “Parishioners at St. Paul are happy that the space will be occupied by a school. Star has put in air conditioning and painted and done some other cosmetic changes. We’re looking forward to having them here.”
Star Academy has a location in Watertown.
Don’t let the scaffolding scare ya
Construction is taking place to refurbish the brick exterior, among other things, at the 66-72 Central St., stretch of Wellesley Square. Salt, Ardan, and other businesses remain open despite the scaffolding.
New England Country Mart adds beer & wine to menu
New England Country Mart, run by Wellesley’s Elyssa and Jeff Kotzen, has added locally-sourced beer and choice wines from around the world to its existing roster of groceries available for free delivery in-state 6 days a week.
New England Country Mart Cellar will suggest beer or wine to go with other menu items.
