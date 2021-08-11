Wellesley Business Buzz: Star Academy eyes fall opening; don’t let the scaffolding scare ya; beer & wine delivered

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, MA business news:

Star Academy eyes fall opening at former St. Paul School site

It’s been six years since St. Paul School closed, and since then the former classrooms behind the 502 Washington St., Catholic church have remained underutilized as church leadership has searched for a tenant to fill the space. After a false start last year (Goddard decided not to finalize its lease agreement to open an early childhood school), it looks like Star Academy, a private pre-K through grade 8 school may open its doors in the fall.

A Star Academy representative told us there are still a few approvals that need to be secured before the state-accredited school can join the Wellesley community. Star is known for its bilingual (Russian and English) early learning childcare program aimed at helping children from Russian-speaking backgrounds preserve their language, heritage and culture.

World languages are a large part of the curriculum, and Russian is required yearly in grades K-8. Students also learn about Russian music and theater and participate in daily physical education classes which include karate, gymnastics, dance, and more.

According to the school’s website, Star is for “the gifted and talented.”

The school was a topic of discussion at the most recent Wellesley Board of Health meeting. Star Academy representatives have started the process to get approval from the town to serve food on the premises.