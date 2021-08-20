Wellesley electrical box art applications now available

Wellesley seeks more amateur and professional artists interested in painting a selection of the town’s drab electrical boxes with unique designs.

The Wellesley Public Art Committee and Wellesley Police Department have joined forces to run this program, which over three previous rounds has resulted in about a dozen such colorful boxes over the past couple of years.

Three more boxes will be painted in this round. Locations under consideration are:

Washington Street at the Route 16 West Exit Ramp & Wellesley Hills Library Branch

Washington Street at Walnut Street

Central Park – Central Street & Grove Street

Walnut Street at Cedar Street

Route 9 East Exit Ramp at Cedar Street

Church Park – Central Street at Route 16 (2 boxes, additional compensation for this location TBD)

Linden Street at Everett Street (2 boxes, additional compensation for this location TBD)

Selected artists will receive a stipend for their time, transportation, and supplies. Painting must be completed by Nov. 15.

All proposals must be received by Sept. 21 at 4p.m. and may be emailed to [email protected] or delivered as hard copies to the Wellesley Police Department, in care of Chief Jack Pilecki.

Program details, eligibility criteria, and proposal information are in the Fall 2021 Traffic Box Art announcement.