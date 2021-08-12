Wellesley Historical Society director departing for Simmons

Wellesley Historical Society Executive Director Amanda Fisher has announced she’s leaving later this month to join Simmons University as its director of donor relations and stewardship.

Fisher has served in her role at the Historical Society since early 2018

During her tenure, the Society has moved closer to making Stanwood House its permanent home . She’s also spearheaded numerous creative programs, including with the schools, and proved agile in converting in-person events to online ones during the pandemic.

“My time at the Wellesley Historical Society has been invaluable to me and I hope that Wellesley will continue to support the Society and participate in some fantastic programs and events coming this fall,” she wrote.

Upcoming programs include the Society’s 3rd Annual Craft Beer event on Sunday, Sept. 26, from 4-6pm. Tickets will be offered first to members.

We thank Amanda for her Swellesley support and all of the good work she did with the Society.

More: Visit the Society’s Tollhouse Shop online