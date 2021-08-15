Wellesley Police log: Dog poop signs disappearing; passenger hit with thrown object; busted for holding cellphone while driving

Wellesley MA police log for the week of Aug. 2-7:

On August 2, 2021 at 7:11 a.m. Officer Gaffney spoke with town employees who stated there was spray painted graffiti at the Sprague Field. The graffiti was not observed during the day on July 29th, but was noticed on July 30th. Officers are making extra checks of the Sprague Fields. There are no suspects at this time.

On August 2, 2021 at 11:06 a.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a reporting party regarding a bicycle that was stolen that had been left overnight near the Brook Path behind Whole Foods on July 26th. On the morning of July 27 the bicycle was no longer there. The bicycle is described as a black REI-COOP mountain bike.

On August 2, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. Officer Scopa was conducting traffic enforcement on Washington Street in a truck exclusion zone. He stopped a Ford F-550 dump truck and spoke with the male operator who did not have a valid driver’s license. The male party will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Improper Operation of a Motor Vehicle. Another licensed operator was permitted to drive the vehicle.

On August 2, 2021 at 8:54 officers responded to a residence for an unwanted party. The homeowner did not wish for the male party to be at their residence. The male party stated he understood and was provided with a ride to the train station.

On August 3, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Officer Scopa was conducting traffic enforcement when he observed a Toyota sedan pass his location. He conducted a query of the vehicle’s registration which revealed that the registered owner’s license was suspended. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and registered owner and confirmed that his license was suspended. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle After License Suspension. There was a properly licensed passenger in the vehicle who took possession of the vehicle.

On August 3, 2021 at 2:12 p.m. Officer Mankavech was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street near Cedar Street when he observed a Saturn with an expired registration. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator who stated he did not have his license with him. A query of his information showed that his license was suspended in 2019. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle After License Suspension and Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle. The passenger had a valid driver’s license and took possession of the vehicle.

On August 3, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. Officer Misho was conducting traffic enforcement when he was approached by a motorist that stated as they drove through the lower falls area an object was thrown into his vehicle and it struck his passenger in the ear. The female complained of pain in

Advertise your home security business on The Swellesley Report.

her ear but did not wish to receive medical attention. Officer Misho spoke with 3 juveniles that were in the area that admitted they had been throwing objects into the street and apologized. Officer Misho spoke with the parents of the youths as well.

On August 6, 2021 at 10:04 a.m. an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Washington Street when he observed a Ford pickup truck pass his location and the male operator was holding a cellular phone in his hand in violation of the hands free law. A query of the male party’s information showed his license was expired. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Utilizing an Electronic Device While Operating a Vehicle.

On August 4, 2021 at 12:21 p.m. Officer Cunningham spoke with a male reporting party regarding repeated phone calls from a steel company. The company had called from two different phones numbers approximately 20 times. Officer Cunningham called one of the numbers and spoke with a male party who stated the reporting party had placed an order with the company and he needed his credit card information to process the order. The reporting party stated he had not placed an order with the company. Officer Cunningham also searched for the company by the name of Solid Steele and could not locate one. Officer Cunningham assisted the reporting party with contacted his phone service provider to block the two telephone numbers from making future calls to his phone number.

On August 4, 2021 at 5:49 p.m. Officer Scopa spoke with a female party who stated she received an email from Microsoft informing her that malware had infected her computer and a short time later received a phone call from a male party stating he was from her credit card company and that $10,000 was going to be sent to an undisclosed company within two hours if she did not purchase gift cards and send them to the company. She became suspicious and reported the incident to the police department. Officer Scopa assisted her with contacting her credit card company who confirmed there was no pending charge for $10,000. She was advised to cancel her credit card and to obtain a new one.

On August 4, 2021 at 6:29 p.m. an officer spoke with a female party regarding a lawn sign to discourage dog owners from letting dogs defecate on the lawn was removed from her property. She stated two other similar signs have been removed in the past month or two. There are no suspects.

On August 5, 2021 at 8:27 a.m. Officer Dennehy was dispatched to a business on Central Street for a report of an unwanted party inside a business. The reporting party stated that she found a male party sleeping inside the business this morning. The male party left before Officer Dennehy arrived. Officers searched the area and could not locate a male party fitting the description provided.

On August 6, 2021 at 1:40 a.m. officers were dispatched to a residence for a report of an intruder in the house. Upon arrival they found an alarm sounding with the front door left ajar. Officers checked the interior and exterior of the residence. A male party who was later identified as the home owner returned to the residence and indicated that he had followed a male party down the street and observed him go into a residence nearby. He believed the male party was attempting to break into his residence. Officers went to the location where the male party had been observed and learned that a juvenile had taken a shortcut home and walked through the reporting party’s property.

On August 6, 2021 at 10:46 a.m. Officer Gaffney spoke to a male reporting party who wished to report that a tractor trailer unit owned by his company was stolen. Upon speaking to the reporting party it was found that the driver of the tractor trailer unit was in Alabama and had not been in contact with him the previous day. He stated he had now been in contact with him and another driver from the company was in route to take control of the vehicle.

On August 6, 2021 at 1:51 p.m. Officer Collins spoke with a male reporting party who had received an email from what he believed was PayPal stating that someone had used his account to purchase an iPhone and was provided with a phone number to contact if the purchase was not his. He contacted the phone number and was advised that someone had also used his account to purchase Bitcoin. He was advised in order to reverse these charges to his PayPal account he needed to download several applications to include Wyre, Zelle, BRD, Simplex and Moonpay and create accounts. He provided the unknown party with some personal information and began to suspect the incident was suspicious. The reporting party cancelled his credit cards and checked his bank accounts to ensure no funds had been transferred. He was advised to contact the major credit reporting bureaus to place a freeze on his credit and flag his account. He also filed a report with PayPal about the incident.

On August 6, 2021 at 3:29 p.m. Officer Cunningham spoke with a female party who stated that she had mailed a rent check for her business that is located in Wellesley on May 12, 2021. She stated she was recently informed that her check never arrived. She viewed her bank account information and found that the check had been cashed by an unknown individual that banks with Wells Fargo Bank in Des Moines Iowa. She has filed a fraud report with her bank. Officer Cunningham has reported the fraudulent banking information to Wells Fargo Bank.

On August 7, 2021 at 11:34 a.m. Officer Collins spoke with a female party regarding identity theft. She stated she had recently received several emails stating she had purchased items that she had not purchased. The charges were made on her credit card, which she cancelled and totaled $129.99. She subscribes to Life Lock and was able to freeze and flag her credit going forward. The credit card company advised her she would not be responsible for the fraudulent charges.

On August 7, 2021 at 3:27 p.m. Officer Cunningham was on patrol on Washington Street when he was alerted by the Mobile License Plate Reader in his police vehicle that the registration of a Honda sedan traveling on Washington Street was revoked. Officer Cunningham stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and passenger in the vehicle. The passenger was the owner and stated she was unaware the registration was revoked for nonpayment of insurance. She will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Allowing a Motor Vehicle to be Operated After Revocation of the Insurance and Registration.

On August 7, 2021 at 3:56 p.m. Officer Collins was dispatched to the Lower Falls area for a male party that was in and out of consciousness. The male party had inhaled two cans of “dust-off” compressed air. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.