Wellesley Police log: Gardening complaints; too busy to move car; scammers out in force

Wellesley, MA Police log for the week of July 26-Aug. 1:

ON July 26, 2021 at 2:00 a.m. Officer Rosenberg was on patrol on Washington Street near Wellesley Ave when he observed a Chevrolet sedan and conducted a query of the registration. The query showed that the registration was suspended. The vehicle was towed and the operator was issued a citation.

On July 26, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a female party regarding a Porta-Potty that had been tipped over. The reporting party had captured two male parties on her home security camera system. Officer Mankavech is investigating.

On July 26, 2021 at 11:24 a.m. Officer Kane spoke with a female reporting party who stated a family member attempted to renew their TSA known traveler information online on the website tsaprogram.ttp.us.com which was flagged by their credit card company as being a fraudulent charge. She cancelled her credit card but was concerned the family member’s personal information was compromised. Officer Kane advised her to monitor her credit and credit cards for any suspicious activity.

On July 26, 2021 at 3:40 p.m. Officer Pino spoke with a female reporting party regarding a bicycle that had been left unlocked at Morses Pond since June 24th that had been taken. She stated that she noticed a photo on What’s Up Wellesley of her bicycle at Morses Pond and went to retrieve it but found it was no longer there. There are no suspects.

On July 26, 2021 at 5:05 p.m. Officer Misho spoke with a female party who stated she received a credit card statement in the mail on July 22nd for an account she did not open. She contacted the credit card company and advised them she had not opened the account and was advised she would not be responsible for the charges. Officer Misho advised her to notify her existing credit card companies of the attempted fraud and provided her with a resource guide for victims of identity theft.

On July 26, 2021 at 6:20 p.m. Officer Dixon was on patrol on Worcester Street when the license plate reader in his police vehicle alerted him that the registration was revoked on a gray Mercedes that was traveling in front of him. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and confirmed that the registration was revoked in June. The operator will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Revoked Registration and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

On July 27, 2021 at 12:14 p.m. Officer Kane spoke with a male party regarding Porta-Potties that were knocked over at some point over the weekend. He stated he contacted the company he rented them from on July 26th to put them back in place and clean them and they did not show up as promised. He contacted them again on the 27th to request that they be cleaned and uprighted.

On July 28, 2021 at 4:45 p.m. Officer Dixon spoke with a female party about her garden being vandalized. She believed another resident in the apartment building was responsible for the vandalism. She indicated she would be installing a security camera.

On July 28, 2021 at 5:15 p.m. Officer Dixon spoke with a male party who reported receiving harassing emails and phone calls from an unknown male party. The male party did not wish to pursue the matter at this time but wished to documents the incidents should the unwanted emails and phone calls continue.

On July 29, 2021 at 1:41 p.m. Officer Cunningham spoke with a female employee of the Wellesley Public School system regarding a package that was stolen. She stated the items were delivered on July 9th and were stolen. There are no suspects.

On July 29, 2021 at 4:55 p.m. Officer Scopa spoke with a female party regarding a possible scam. She stated she had googled the phone number for a local locksmith and left a message. She received a call back from what she thought was the local locksmith and made an appointment for

locks on her residence to be changed. She stated a male party arrived to do the work and then left to purchase the equipment needed to replace the locks. While the male party was gone she contacted the local company and was advised the male party did not work for them. Officer Scopa spoke with the male party who stated he was as subcontractor for the company. Officer Scopa determined that when the reporting party googled the local locksmith company a different company came up on the search and that the reporting party had inadvertently contacted a different locksmith company.

On July 30, 2021 at 4:42 a.m. Officer Rosenberg was dispatched to a residence for a suspicious male party in the reporting party’s driveway. The reporting party stated he confronted the male party who became belligerent and then walked away. Officer Rosenberg observed the male party walking on Audubon Road and then he ran into a backyard and officers were not able to locate him. They did locate a vehicle nearby that came back to a male party who resides in Brookline.

On July 31, 2021 at 1:24 a.m. Officer Gaffney was on patrol on Worcester Street when he observed a blue Mazda sedan with its hazards lights on in the breakdown lane. Officer Gaffney stopped to check on the possibly disabled vehicle and radioed the registration into the communications center. He spoke with the male party who stated he had recently purchased the vehicle and it had a mechanical problem. He was unable to arrange for his own tow truck to remove the vehicle from the roadway. Officer Gaffney called the on duty tow company who removed the vehicle. A query of the male party’s license showed that it was suspended. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operation of a Motor Vehicle after license suspension, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle.

On July 31, 2021 at 9:33 a.m. Officer Cunningham was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a Toyota pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed. He confirmed the vehicle’s speed to be 72 mph in a 50 mph zone with Lidar unit. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and requested his license and registration. The male party stated he did not have a driver’s license and provided a photo ID. A query of his information confirmed he did not possess a driver’s license. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Unsafe Lane Change and Speeding.

On July 31, 2021 at 2:31 p.m. Officer Cunningham spoke with a male reporting party regarding an online scam where he lost over $1,000. The report is not complete at this time and no further information is available.

On July 31, 2021 at 5:36 p.m. Officer Fritts spoke with a female reporting party who stated that someone had stolen a garden hose that she had recently purchased. She stated she installed the new garden hose around July 24th and it was no longer there this morning. She suspected that another resident of the apartment building had taken the hose that was valued at $33. Officer Fritts will forward the information to the Wellesley Housing Liaison Officer.

On July 31, 2021 at 5:55 p.m. Officer Scopa spoke with a male and female reporting party who stated they had recently purchased a new laptop and received an email regarding antivirus protection. She stated the email indicated they had been charged $499.99 for the antivirus software and if they did not want it they would need to call a number provided in the email. They contacted the number and spoke with a male party who stated they would have to provide some information about their bank accounts to receive a refund. They provided the information and noticed that it appeared $4,999.99 had been deposited into their account. They contacted the male party who advised they would need to purchase gift cards to refund the extra money. They purchased $3,000 worth of gift cards before contacting their bank and learning that money had been transferred from one of their accounts to another and was not deposited into their account. Officer Scopa is investigating.

On August 1, 2021 at 11:11 a.m. Officer Misho was dispatched to the Weston Road Community Garden for a vehicle blocking the entrance. He spoke with neighbors and learned the vehicle had been disabled the previous day on Weston Road and was pushed off the roadway by the owner. Officer Misho queried the vehicle registration and contacted the owner who stated the vehicle had run out of gas and she would get it later. He advised that it was blocking the entrance to the gardens and he would assist her with obtaining the gas if she wished. She stated she was busy and could not get gas for the car at this time and would get it tomorrow. He advised her it could not be left there and would have to be towed if she could not remove it today. He offered several time to assist her with getting gas so the vehicle could be moved instead of being towed. She insisted she was too busy and to tow the vehicle.

On August 1, 2021 at 2:11 p.m. Officer Misho was dispatched to Worcester Street near Audubon Road for a report of motor vehicle crash. Officer Misho spoke with the operators involved and learned that one of the operators did not have a valid driver’s license and the vehicle registration was revoked due to nonpayment of insurance. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Revoked Registration and Unregistered Motor Vehicle.

