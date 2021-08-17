Wellesley seeks up to 25 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Task Force members

The town of Wellesley has put out a call for up to 25 community members interested in becoming part of its first Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Task Force. The volunteer group will also include town officials, faith leaders, and others, and is open to residents, non-residents, and business owners and employees.

Initial work by the task force will include coming up with a vision statement for racial equity in Wellesley and a plan to put such a vision into action. Its work will pave the way toward a standing committee.

If interested, fill out the application by Sept. 13. You’ll be asked questions such as “How would you describe your ‘lived experience’ as a resident of Wellesley?” and “Envision a diverse, equitable, and inclusive town of Wellesley. Describe what that looks like, feels like and how it operates on a daily basis.”

More info on Wellesley’s DE&I initiatives.