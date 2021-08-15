Wellesley Select Board office hours, August 17th

Wellesley Select Board member Ann-Mara Lanza will host office hours on Tuesday, August 17, 11:30am-1pm in the Juliani Room at Town Hall, 525 Washington Street.

Lanza will be available for in-person meetings during the first hour and will hold Zoom meetings from 12:30pm to 1pm.

Ask questions, give input, and share concerns about Town operations, economic development, or other issues.

Please email her directly at [email protected] and indicate if you would like an in-person meeting or a Zoom appointment. You will receive a response confirming your meeting and the Zoom link, if required.

Please note: if you are not vaccinated, you are encouraged to wear a mask when inside Town Hall.